Anti-Kremlin Activist Doing Better in German Hospital According to Fellow Activist

An anti-Kremlin activist lost his sight, hearing and ability to walk in a suspected poisoning last week but is doing better since he arrived in Berlin for treatment, according to a fellow member of the Pussy Riot band and a newspaper.

Pyotr Verzilov was flown to Berlin on a special medical transport plane late on Saturday, German newspaper Bild. It published a photograph of Verzilov on a stretcher at the airport.



A member of the protest band with whom Verzilov collaborated told Bild she believe he was poisoned.



“He’s better. Everything is okay,” another band member, Veronika Nikulshina, told Reuters from Verzilov’s hospital room. “The doctors here are great.” She made no further comment.

No comment was immediately available from the Charite hospital in Berlin, the largest university hospital in Europe, where Verzilov is believed to be receiving treatment.

