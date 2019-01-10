Anti-Doping Officials Start Work on Copying Lab Data From Russia

Officials from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have begun working with Russian experts on the process of obtaining data from Moscow's former anti-doping laboratory, Pavel Kolobkov, Russia's sports minister, said on Thursday, RIA reported.

Russia had been due to hand over the data to WADA by the end of 2018 in order for RUSADA, its national anti-doping agency, to keep its accreditation. But WADA officials returned empty-handed last month.