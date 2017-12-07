Anti-Corruption Protester Sentenced to 1.5 Years in Moscow

A Russian court has sentenced a man to 1.5 years in prison for resisting police at an anti-corruption rally organized by opposition leader Alexei Navalny earlier this year.

On March 26, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets across the country in the biggest public display of dissent since mass protests erupted in late 2011 and 2012.

The rallies came on the back of an investigation by Navalny’s team into the alleged corrupt practices of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. A video of the investigation has been viewed more than 25 million times on YouTube.

