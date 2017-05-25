Russia
Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia
17 hours ago Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest
17 hours ago Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football
Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director
Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest
Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football
Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’
Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia
17 hours ago Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest
17 hours ago Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

May 25, 2017 — 11:20
— Update: 11:19

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

May 25, 2017 — 11:20
— Update: 11:19

A journalist who reported on police corruption has been killed in the Russian city of Minusinsk.

Dmitriy Popkov, editor-in-chief for local newspaper Ton-M, was found dead in a traditional Russian bathhouse close to his home, the Sreda 24 news outlet reported. Police found several gunshot wounds on the 42-year-old's body.

Read More: The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

Ton-M, which was published under the slogan, "We write what other people stay silent about," had previously fallen victim to government pressure and police raids, Russia's Khakasiya news agency reported. 

Popkov founded the publication after he was stripped of his position on Minusinsk City Council in 2012, when a court found him guilty of beating a child. 

The journalist maintained his innocence, claiming that the case was an excuse to remove him from politics. 

One journalist has already been killed and three jailed in relation to their work in Russia this year, according to Reporters Without Borders. Nikolai Andrushchenko, a reporter for Novy Peterburg was killed on April 19, 2017. The 73-year-old passed away after being beaten by unknown attackers.

