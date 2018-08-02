News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 02 2018 - 15:08

Anti-Americanism Wanes in Russia After Putin-Trump Summit, Survey Says

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki summit/ Kremlin.ru

Russians increasingly view the United States in a positive light following a presidential summit last month, according to a survey published by the independent Levada pollster on Thursday.

Some 83 percent of respondents told Levada that they closely followed or heard about President Vladimir Putin’s first sit-down meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 16. The summit was largely seen as a success by Russian politicians and in state-run television coverage.

Read More
Russian Officials Hail Putin's Success at Trump Helsinki Summit

For the first time since 2014, the number of Russians who said they had “positive” feelings towards the United States (42 percent) outweighed those who reported “negative” feelings (40 percent).

“The population is tired of the policy of confrontation with the West, which has been going on for several years and has resulted in the decline of people’s incomes,” Levada said.

Citing a drop in the government's approval rating according to another survey in July, the pollster noted that a “sense of mass resentment” has grown from “the idea that the country’s leadership seeks to achieve its geopolitical goals at the expense of the population.”

Wartime spending and other defense expenditures become less justified, Levada argues, “while threats from the West are quickly beginning to be re-evaluated.”

Levada conducted the survey between July 19 and July 25 among 1,600 participants in 52 Russian regions.

Latest news

Thousands of Moscow Taxi Drivers Sanctioned for World Cup Price Hikes
News
Aug. 02 2018
Thousands of Moscow Taxi Drivers Sanctioned for World Cup Price Hikes
Police Intercept Cat Carrying Drugs into a Russian Prison
Meanwhile…
Aug. 02 2018
Police Intercept Cat Carrying Drugs into a Russian Prison
Russia Deploys Military Police on Golan Heights
News
Aug. 02 2018
Russia Deploys Military Police on Golan Heights

Most read

News

World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

News

Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Ambush, Reports

News

Second Russian Scientist Charged With Treason in July

Opinion

Russia Is Winning — or Is It? (Op-Ed)

News

Putin Recreates Soviet-Era Patriotic Directorate in Russia's Army

Sign up for our weekly newsletter