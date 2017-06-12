Russia
6 minutes ago Anoutorized protest rally in Moscow: thousands take to the streets
2 days ago MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya
4 days ago Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans
Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven
MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya
Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past
Russian Court Convicts 'Extremist' Ukraine Library Director
June 12, 2017 — 15:31

June 12, 2017 — 15:31

A massive unsanctioned protest rally is taking place in Moscow, as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny asked people to take to Tverskaya street in the center of the city instead of Prospekt Sakharova where the protest rally was agreed with the authorities. 

Thousands of muscovites took to Tverskaya and an hour after the rally started dozens have been detained. 

 The Moscow Times reporter saw Ilya Yashin, a well known opposition activist, being dragged into a police wagon. Another protestor has been taken after he started wagging with a sheet of paper that looked like a protest banner. 

An hour after the rally started police started separating the crowd into groups and then isolating them from each other.

Alexei Navalny changed the place of the rally to unauthorized location after the authorities, as he had claimed, didn't let him install sound equipment for the demonstration that had been planned and agreed. "We have our constitutional right to gather peacefully with political demands", Navalny told his supporters on his YouTube channel. He was detained earlier today at the entrance of his house when he headed to the rally. 

 The rally started at 2 PM. By 3.30 police successfully dispersed big parts of it from Tverskaya street and Pushkinskaya square at the very center of the city.

3 days ago

20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass grave of the victims of Stalin's terror. And now, the executioner's shadow hangs over him.

2 days ago

4 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

5 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

5 days ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

5 days ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

6 days ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

2 days ago

4 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

5 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

2 days ago

4 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

5 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

Andrei Zvyagintsev's 'Loveless': A Film for Self-Reflection

"Loveless," Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev's new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at ...

Andrei Zvyagintsev's 'Loveless': A Film for Self-Reflection

"Loveless," Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev's new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at ...

5 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
5 days ago

Vladimir Putin danced circles around U.S. television host Megyn Kelly on June 5, deflecting her questions on Russia's meddling in U.S. presidential election. But he did not deny it.

Print edition — 4 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization

3 hours ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

3 hours ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

3 hours ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

Russia's Most Famous Poet: Alexander Pushkin

5 days, 21 hours ago
Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin was born in Moscow 215 years ago today, on June 6, 1799.

5 days, 22 hours ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

5 days, 23 hours ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

6 days, 2 hours ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad's underground music scene in the 1980s, as well as the story of Russia's "khrushchyovki" apartment blocks and the census of 1937.

see more

3 days ago

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

When the news broke that Russia, the world's largest oil producer, had brokered a deal to import oil from Iran, observers looked for ...

New issue — 4 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization
1 week ago
By Michael Kofman
By Michael Kofman

The Wars of the Future: Russian Defense Ministry's New Modernization Plan

By Michael Kofman
By Michael Kofman
1 week ago

The Defense Ministry has a new plan to modernize Russia's armed forces through 2025.

6 days ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

6 days ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

1 week ago

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

1 week ago

Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles

1 week ago

Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue

1 week ago

Russia and U.S. in Secret Talks Over Syrian 'Safe Zone' — Reports

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

3 days ago
When the news broke that Russia, the world's largest oil producer, had brokered a deal to import oil from Iran, observers looked for ...

Summer and the Silver Screen: Moscow's 7 Best Open-Air Cinemas

3 days ago
For those who don't want to sit in a dark ...

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

3 days ago
When the news broke that Russia, the world's largest oil producer, had brokered a deal to import oil ...
