3 minutes ago Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod
41 minutes ago Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate
2 hours ago Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie
March 6, 2017 — 19:09

March 6, 2017 — 19:09
Artem Gorbunov / Vkontakte

This Monday, the city of Nizhny Novgorod buried Artem Gorbunov, the 24-year-old Russian soldier killed on March 2 during the storming of Palmyra, according to the newspaper Kommersant.

Gorbunov’s widow told Kommersant that her husband’s unit was ambushed. Russia’s Defense Ministry and Gorbunov’s unit, however, have refused to confirm or deny his death.

To date, Moscow has officially acknowledged the deaths of 27 Russian soldiers in Syria.

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

The Moscow Times has put together a list of places to enjoy March 8 in Moscow, from traditional romantic options to more dynamic outdoor activities.

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

The Moscow Times has put together a list of places to enjoy March 8 in Moscow, from traditional romantic options to more dynamic outdoor activities.

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

The Moscow Times has put together a list of places to enjoy March 8 in Moscow, from traditional romantic options to more dynamic outdoor activities.

Gig

Candy Dulfer

Mon. Mar. 06 Mon. Mar. 06

Dutch smooth jazz, funk alto saxophonist and her band in concert. Read more

Read more

Michele A. Berdy
Beware the Russian Furies of March

3 days ago

You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, pretty, brilliant, warm, and loving? Oh, Russian’s got you covered.

Print edition — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

The First Woman in Space, Russia's Valentina Tereshkova Turns 80

4 hours ago
These are among seminal moments in the life of the first woman in space

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on your small screen, along with Soviet heroines Marina Tsvetaeva and Valentina Tereshkova.

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on your small screen, along with Soviet heroines Marina Tsvetaeva and Valentina Tereshkova.

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on your small screen, along with Soviet heroines Marina Tsvetaeva and Valentina Tereshkova.

Burying the Bombshell

Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the past are paying less attention now.

3 days ago

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

Vladimir Frolov

It’s Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again

4 days ago

Moscow is intent linking deals with Trump into a “grand bargain” where Russia’s interests in Ukraine and European security would crowd out ...

The Muller Machine Theater
Dead Souls Theater
Metamorphoses Theater
The Queen of Spades Opera
Tartuffe Theater
Karenin Theater

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon ...

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into ...
Gig

Mumiy Troll Plays "Morskaya"

Mumiy Troll, probably the most popular Russian rock band will perform two concerts in a row at Crocus City Hall

Mon. Mar. 06 Mon. Mar. 06

Mumiy Troll, probably the most popular Russian rock band will perform two concerts in a row at Crocus City Hall, playing their 1997 album Morskaya (Nautic) in its entirety. The concerts are devoted to Morskaya's twentieth anniversary. Read more

Read more

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. ...

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to look forward to this weekend as ...

