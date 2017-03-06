Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

This Monday, the city of Nizhny Novgorod buried Artem Gorbunov, the 24-year-old Russian soldier killed on March 2 during the storming of Palmyra, according to the newspaper Kommersant.

Gorbunov’s widow told Kommersant that her husband’s unit was ambushed. Russia’s Defense Ministry and Gorbunov’s unit, however, have refused to confirm or deny his death.

To date, Moscow has officially acknowledged the deaths of 27 Russian soldiers in Syria.