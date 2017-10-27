Another Ekho Moskvy Journalist Ksenia Larina Flees Russia

Ksenia Larina, a journalist working for the liberal-leaning Ekho Moskvy radio station, is fleeing Russia after her colleague was stabbed in the throat earlier this week.

Ekho Moskvy radio host Tatyana Felgenhauer was attacked by a Russian-Israeli citizen, who is believed to have mental health issues, on Monday this week.

The attack followed a program on state television in which Felgenhauer was branded as a traitor who cooperated with Western NGOs. Many commentators have blamed the attack on a generally hostile atmosphere towards journalists who are critical of the Kremlin.

Ekho Moskvy's Yulia Latynina also fled Russia in September after suffering several attacks.