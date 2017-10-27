Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Another Ekho Moskvy Journalist Ksenia Larina Flees Russia
1 hour ago Russian Death Cert Reveals Real Syrian Casualty Count
2 hours ago Former Russian Troll Describes Night Shift as 'Bacchanalia'
World
Interpol Rejects Russia's Request to Arrest Fund Manager Browder
World
Argentina's Ambassador Says World Cup in Russia Safe Despite ISIS Threat
World
Russian Foreign Ministry Vows Retaliation After Twitter Blocks RT and Sputnik Ads
World
Russian Helicopter Crashes Off Norway With 8 Aboard
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Another Ekho Moskvy Journalist Ksenia Larina Flees Russia

Oct 27, 2017 — 18:56
— Update: 19:01

Another Ekho Moskvy Journalist Ksenia Larina Flees Russia

Oct 27, 2017 — 18:56
— Update: 19:01

Ksenia Larina, a journalist working for the liberal-leaning Ekho Moskvy radio station, is fleeing Russia after her colleague was stabbed in the throat earlier this week.

Ekho Moskvy radio host Tatyana Felgenhauer was attacked by a Russian-Israeli citizen, who is believed to have mental health issues, on Monday this week.

The attack followed a program on state television in which Felgenhauer was branded as a traitor who cooperated with Western NGOs. Many commentators have blamed the attack on a generally hostile atmosphere towards journalists who are critical of the Kremlin. 

Ekho Moskvy's Yulia Latynina also fled Russia in September after suffering several attacks. 

Read more: The Kremlin’s Lack of Control Has Made Me Flee Russia (Op-ed)

Alexei Venediktov, the editor-in-chief of Ekho Moskvy said he had asked his employee to leave Russia following a broadcast hosted on state television by journalist Vladimir Solovyov, one of the Kremlin’s chief propagandists. 

“I took the decision to evacuate Ksenia Larina, and she will leave the country for at least six months, until she is guaranteed safety,” he told the opposition-leaning Dozhd TV channel. “Because the next stab in the throat might come after the program by Solovyov. There is no other way for me to protect my journalists.”

The editor-in-chief of Russia’s investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta said in response to he would arm his staff.

“Do you want people to fight, stab [journalists] and know that these [journalists] are defenseless and unarmed? Neither the authorities nor law enforcement will stand up for them,” Dmitry Muratov said.

Related
Russia
Navalny Exposes Putin's 'Frontline' State TV Propagandists
Russia
Russian Censor Summons CNN Staff Over Supposed Media Law Violation
Russia
St. Petersburg Rejects Memorial Event to Slain Journalist Politkovskaya
Russia
Russian Defense Ministry to Restrict Soldiers on Social Media
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+