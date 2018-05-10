News

Anonymous Hackers Hijack Russian Government Website, Issuing 'Last Warning'

Screenshot prev.rs.gov.ru

The website of a government agency tasked with promoting Russia’s image abroad has been hijacked by hackers who posted a message with a threat against the state body involved in a campaign to block a popular messaging app. State media watchdog Roskomnadzor has been enforcing a court order to ban the Telegram messaging service for a month, blocking millions of IP addresses and disrupting a range of unrelated online services in Russia.

Read More Russian Internet Users Suffer Under Chaotic Telegram Ban

A message calling Roskomnadzor “nothing but a bunch of incompetent mindless worms” appeared on a webpage linked to Rossotrudnichestvo, the agency for promoting Russia’s image abroad, for a few hours on Thursday. Access to Rossotrudnichestvo’s other webpages did not appear to be hampered. “You shall not be able to continue this pointless vandalism any further. Consider this as our last warning,” read the message by hackers claiming to be Anonymous hacktivists.