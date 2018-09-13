News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 13 2018 - 17:09

Angry Fans Flood John Terry's Instagram After Ex-England Captain Spurns Spartak Move

John Terry (Warrenfish / Wikicommons)

A group of spurned football fans have launched a broadside on former England national football team captain John Terry after he rejected a move to Spartak Moscow for family reasons earlier this week.

British media reported that Terry, 37, had a medical ahead of his proposed two-year deal with the Russian club. However, the central defender took to social media on Wednesday to announce he had declined Spartak’s contract offer.

In the 20 hours since Terry made the announcement, his account erupted with profanity-laden Russian-language comments criticizing his decision.

“Dislike” and “unsubscribe” were a common theme among many of the more polite fans. Others who were barely able to contain their emotions called him a variety of obscene versions of “hypocrite” and said they regretted buying Spartak tickets.

“Should have come here without the family,” wrote one user, echoing dozens of comments accusing Terry of being under the thumb of his wife.

Other fans speculated Terry may have had flashbacks to Chelsea’s 2008 UEFA Champions League final loss to Manchester United at Luzhniki Stadium. There, Terry famously slipped during a crucial penalty kick and hit the post, contributing to the team's loss.

Read More
Manchester United Edges Chelsea on Penalties

“I’m hurt,” one diplomatic fan wrote. “Good luck," he added.

Other fans played up the British-Russian diplomatic standoff over the March poisoning of a former spy that London accuses Moscow of orchestrating. “He didn’t make it to team Novichok,” one comment said.

Spartak’s ill-wishers joined their English-language fans in applauding Terry’s decision.

Still, others were more sympathetic, saying: “Johnny, I’ll still buy a Spartak uniform and write your name on it” and “Your loss. You would have liked it in Russia.”

Reuters contributed reporting.

Russia Football Team Makes Biggest Jump in FIFA Ranking After World Cup
News
Aug. 16 2018
Russia Football Team Makes Biggest Jump in FIFA Ranking After World Cup
Carpet Craze Inspires Russian Football Club's New Jersey
Meanwhile…
Aug. 23 2018
Carpet Craze Inspires Russian Football Club's New Jersey
Stadium Built for Russia's World Cup Left in Dark Over Unpaid Bills
News
Aug. 28 2018
Stadium Built for Russia's World Cup Left in Dark Over Unpaid Bills

Latest news

U.S Hits Russian Subsidiary of Chinese Tech-Firm with N.Korea-Related Sanctions
News
Sept. 13 2018
U.S Hits Russian Subsidiary of Chinese Tech-Firm with N.Korea-Related Sanctions
Russians Accused of Spy Poisoning Say They Were in Salisbury for Tourism
News
Sept. 13 2018
Russians Accused of Spy Poisoning Say They Were in Salisbury for Tourism
TV Still Russia’s Biggest News Source, but Trust Plummets — Poll
News
Sept. 13 2018
TV Still Russia’s Biggest News Source, but Trust Plummets — Poll

Most read

News

Russian Ministry Warns of Coming Environmental Apocalypse Fueled by Climate Change

News

Poland Fires All Russian Diplomatic School Graduates From Foreign Service, Minister Says

News

Putin's Ex-Bodyguard Challenges Navalny to a ‘Duel’

News

U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska

News

Russian Opposition Candidates Beaten, Cars Torched Ahead of Elections

Sign up for our weekly newsletter