Angry Beavers Retaliate Against River Rehabilitation near Moscow

A colony of beavers north of Moscow has struck back against local urbanization efforts by chewing down newly planted trees after their dams were destroyed in a river rehabilitation program, local activists have said.

The Moscow region’s environmental authorities plan to spend 500 million rubles ($7.5 million) over the next three years to clean a 12-kilometer stretch of the Yauza River in the district of Mytishchi. It is one of nine regional waterways the authorities expect to rehabilitate at a cost of $35 million by 2023.

A family of seven Mytishchi beavers was left “hungry and destitute” this fall after the reclamation project removed their lodges and the plants that they eat, local resident Yelena Kirichok wrote on Facebook.