News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
45 minutes ago Ulyukayev Faces 10-Year Sentence in Rosneft Embezzlement Trial
1 hour ago Ambassador Huntsman: U.S. and Russia Need to Restore Trust
3 hours ago Moscow Snowfall Causes Hundreds of Flight Delays
News
Ulyukayev Faces 10-Year Sentence in Rosneft Embezzlement Trial
News
Moscow Snowfall Causes Hundreds of Flight Delays
News
Navalny Supporters Arrested at Campaign Event in Southern Russia
Business
Who's an Oligarch? Rich Russians Fret Over U.S. Sanctions Label
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Ambassador Huntsman: U.S. and Russia Need to Restore Trust

Dec 4, 2017 — 15:02
— Update: 15:14

Ambassador Huntsman: U.S. and Russia Need to Restore Trust

Dec 4, 2017 — 15:02
— Update: 15:14
Jon Huntsman Jr. (Sergei Konkov / TASS)

In his first major interview with Russian media published Monday, the new U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said he plans to restore trust between the two countries, despite worsening relations.

Huntsman was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador in September. During his confirmation hearing, he said that he would meet dissidents, end human rights abuses and help solve the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine while cultivating a “necessary” relationship with Moscow.

Read more: Enter Huntsman, Trump’s New Man in Moscow

“I only just started and I can say that there is zero trust," Huntsman told the Vedomosti business daily. "Trust is the prerequisite for joint work and progress between people and countries.” 

Huntsman said that the desire to improve U.S.-Russia relations runs deep in Washington.

“I did not meet a single person — and I have literally met everyone, starting with the president — who would not talk about the need to improve relations with Russia,” Huntsman said.

Improving relations was a focal point of U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign, despite rising tensions between the two nations and new sanctions against Russia in August 2017.

The new ambassador pointed to Russia’s alleged election interference as the key reason behind the deterioration in relations.

“The meddling brought us to this low point, but the initial reason for the chill was the situation in Ukraine,” he said.

When asked about how to improve relations, Huntsman talked about the need for Russia to openly discuss its election meddling.

“It would be better if we honestly talked about what happened, because every time we raise this topic, my friends in Russia say: There is no evidence,” Huntsman said.

“We’ve been moving in a vicious circle.”

Related
News
U.S. Commerce Secretary, Russian Shipping Company Deny Links After Paradise Leaks
News
Russian Agriculture Minister Unveils 5-Year Cheese Plan
News
Kremlin to Target All Foreign Media Amid U.S. 'Foreign Agent' Spat
News
Russian Lawmakers Draft Bill Targeting Foreign Media
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+