Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll

Forty-four percent of Russians believe that victims of violence provoked their attackers and are to blame for what happened to them, a poll by the state-owned VTsIOM pollster revealed Thursday. Fifty-three percent of respondents believe that victims of violence prefer to stay silent about it, the research showed.

A total of 77 percent of Russians said that many cases of sexual violence go unreported.



Fifty percent claimed that going public about cases of violence erodes traditional values like family, fidelity and love.

Almost half of respondents — 46 percent – believe that victims of violence can get psychological assistance if they go to the police; but another 46 percent believe otherwise. Forty-two percent said that the police often reject reports of violence.

Only 58 percent believe that existing Russian legislation protects women from domestic violence. Eighteen percent of respondents said that the government should make the punishment for violence harsher. Sixteen percent said that upbringing – teaching children about traditions and moral values – is crucial in eradicating violence.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said that the media should be careful when reporting cases of violence, in case they “stir up emotions and passions” within society.

The poll was conducted July 16-17, among 1,600 respondents in 46 Russian regions. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5 percent, according to VTsIOM.







