Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

Jan 10, 2017 — 11:36
— Update: 11:57

Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

Jan 10, 2017 — 11:36
— Update: 11:57
Desmond Boylan / AP

The alleged killers of Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko have become the latest targets of U.S. sanctions.

Andrei Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun were both named as Litvinenko’s alleged assassins in an inquiry released by the British government in January 2016.

The pair were blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury on Tuesday, alongside the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, and two other officials, Stanislav Gordievsky and Gennady Plaksin. Gordievsky and Plaksin have both been implicated in the death of lawyer and whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Russian prison in 2009.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the U.S. State department, said that the men had been sanctioned after “extensive research,” the Agence France Press news agency reported,

Kirby said that the men had been included on the sanctions list because they had either held "roles in the repressive machinery of Russia's law enforcement systems,” or were “involved in notorious human rights violations."

Lugovoy and Kovtun are accused of murdering former Russian agent Litvinenko in London in 2006 by poisoning his tea with polonium. The inquiry, which was partly based on evidence that is still classified, confirmed that Litvinenko had worked with the British security services. The report speculates that the former agent’s murder had been approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read More on The Litvinenko Affair: An Anglo-Russian Exercise in Futility (Op-Ed)

The Kremlin has condemned the report as "opaque" and "politically motivated," and has refused to extradite the men.

Lugovoy now holds a seat in Russia’s State Duma for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR). Kovtun told the TASS news agency on Tuesday that he had "never wanted to go the United States, never had anything there, and never been interested in going there.”

Forty-four individuals have been targeted by U.S. sanctions since 2009. Those on the blacklist see any assets under U.S. jurisdiction frozen, cannot receive American visas, and are barred from doing business with U.S. companies.

Russia’s wealthiest have seen their fortunes grow by $29 billion since the election of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is ...

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is ...

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is ...

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the "montage of attractions" — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact.

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.

Moscow's bicycle lovers took to the streets for the capital's annual winter cycle marathon this weekend, despite freezing temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius. The ...

America’s case against the Kremlin suffers from major flaws that should be acknowledged, even by those who argue that Russia hacked U.S. democratic institutions, says Kevin Rothrock.

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance

to Feb. 05

Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography.

