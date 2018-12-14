News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Dec. 14 2018 - 14:12
By Reuters

Allegations Against Butina Groundless, Kremlin Says

Maria Butina / Vkontakte

The Kremlin said on Friday that allegations against Maria Butina, a Russian woman accused of acting as an agent of Russia's government in the United States, were absolutely groundless.

"We repeat, all allegations against her we consider to be absolutely groundless," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Butina pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Thursday to a single conspiracy charge in a deal with prosecutors, and admitted to working with a top Russian official to infiltrate a powerful U.S. gun rights group and make inroads with American conservative activists and politicians as an agent for Moscow. 

