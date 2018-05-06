Alexei Navalny Released From Police Custody Ahead of Putin's Inauguration

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been released from police custody after being detained in central Moscow on Saturday as anti-government rallies took place across Russia.

Navalny, who was barred from running in the election on what he says was a false pretext, was detained soon after showing up on Moscow's Pushkin Square, where young people were chanting "Russia without Putin!" and "Putin is a Thief!".

Video footage showed five policemen hauling him to a waiting van by his arms and legs, a scene that was repeated dozens of times with his supporters.

Early on Sunday, shortly after midnight, Navalny said on social media he had been released until a court appearance, which is expected to take place on May 11.