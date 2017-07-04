New Law Simplifying Alcohol Sales Comes Into Effect

Russia
July 4, 2017
A new regulation making it easier to purchase alcohol in Russia goes into effect today. 

Starting July 4, Russian retailers can now accept drivers licenses and Fan IDs, an identification document for spectators at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, from individuals who wish to purchase alcohol, the Kommersant newspaper reported

Supported by the Industry and Commerce Ministry, the new rule makes it simpler for tourists to spend their money in Russia. It also generally enjoys the support of retailers.

Russian Shops to Accept Driving Licences for Alcohol Sales

Previously, passports were the only acceptable form of identity when buying alcohol. Ignoring those regulations could result in heavy fines for cashiers and companies alike.

While passports are the standard form of identification in Russia, in countries like the United States and Great Britain drivers licenses are a more common ID. In the past, confusion over ID has caused retailers to lose business from foreign travelers.

