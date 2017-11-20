Airline Fees to Russian Host Cities Sky-Rocket Ahead of World Cup

Airline ticket prices to cities that will host the World Cup next summer have soared over the past week.

Russia is set to host the World Cup in 2018 from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities, some of which are widely known destinations like Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi.



Demand for flights to host cities is growing fast, especially after FIFA launched the second phase of World Cup ticket sales on Nov. 16. The vast majority of match tickets sold out within 24 hours of going on sale.