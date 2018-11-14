News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Nov. 14 2018 - 09:11
By Reuters

Air France Passengers Stuck in Siberia for Days After Two Plane Malfunctions

Christian Junker / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

They were expecting to roam among the skyscrapers of Shanghai, instead they were boxed in a Siberian hotel for three days.

Passengers of an Air France flight from Paris to Shanghai had to encounter the legendary Siberian cold when their plane made an emergency landing in Irkutsk on Sunday.

Read More
Passengers in Russia's Arctic Asked to Push Plane Down Runway in -50 C (Video)

Having spent the night in Irkutsk, the stranded passengers were expecting to complete their journey the next day when a replacement plane arrived. Alas, the second plane could not take off due to technical difficulties, much to the ire of the already boarded travellers.

Having no Russian visas, they are consistently accompanied by police and are not allowed to leave hotel premises. With their clothing, adequate for East Asian autumn, cigarette breaks are hardly bearable in the biting Siberian frost.

A third Air France plane is headed their way and they will hope that third time's a charm.

Update: The passengers finally left Irkutsk on a third Air France plane on Wednesday morning, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Man Crawls Naked Through Moscow Metro Station
Meanwhile…
Oct. 26 2018
Man Crawls Naked Through Moscow Metro Station
Russian Mayor Hits 12-Year-Old With Car, Flees Scene
Meanwhile…
Oct. 26 2018
Russian Mayor Hits 12-Year-Old With Car, Flees Scene
Moscow Resumes Direct Passenger Flights to Damascus
News
Nov. 08 2018
Moscow Resumes Direct Passenger Flights to Damascus

Latest news

Russia Protests Democratic Party's Election Hacking Lawsuit in N.Y. Court
News
Nov. 14 2018
Russia Protests Democratic Party's Election Hacking Lawsuit in N.Y. Court
France's Macron Lifts Ban on Access for Russia Today Channel
News
Nov. 14 2018
France's Macron Lifts Ban on Access for Russia Today Channel
Moscow Man Buys iPhone XS With Bathtub Full of Coins
Meanwhile…
Nov. 14 2018
Moscow Man Buys iPhone XS With Bathtub Full of Coins
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

News

Putin Resurrects Soviet Super Chicken as a Sanctions Defense

News

Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter

News

Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally

News

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet

Sign up for our weekly newsletter