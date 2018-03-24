Ahead of World Cup, Yekaterinburg Blows Up Soviet-Era Landmark

As Russia hurries to spruce up its venues for this year's soccer World Cup, the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Saturday blew up its most famous landmark — a rusty, half-finished Soviet-era television tower.



Local authorities in 11 host cities including Moscow, St Petersburg, Sochi and Yekaterinburg are working hard on preparations for the June 14-July 15 tournament, but not all residents are happy with their beautifying efforts.

In Yekaterinburg, hundreds of people opposed to the television tower's demolition by controlled explosion took part in a "Hug the Tower" rally earlier this week.