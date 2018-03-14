News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 14 2018 - 18:03
By Reuters

Ahead of World Cup, UK Warns Britons Traveling to Russia

Grigory Dukor / Reuters

Britain has told its citizens traveling to Russia to be aware of anti-British sentiment and harassment and avoid commenting on politics, as relations between the two countries sour over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent.

The Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia was behind the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent, and expelled 23 diplomats. Russia denies responsibility.

"Due to heightened political tensions between the UK and Russia, you should be aware of the possibility of anti-British sentiment or harassment at this time," the Foreign Office said in a travel advisory.

"You're advised to remain vigilant, avoid any protests or demonstrations and avoid commenting publicly on political developments," it added.

British police have estimated that 10,000 to 20,000 British soccer fans were expected to travel to Russia in the Summer for the finals of the World Cup.

The Return of the Drunk Tank: How Russia Is Preparing for the World Cup
News
Feb. 21 2018
The Return of the Drunk Tank: How Russia Is Preparing for the World Cup
Spanish Police Officer Dies After Clashes With Russian Football Fans
News
Feb. 23 2018
Spanish Police Officer Dies After Clashes With Russian Football Fans
World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia
News
Feb. 28 2018
World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Latest news

With Days to Go Until Election, Putin Visits Crimea
News
March 14 2018
With Days to Go Until Election, Putin Visits Crimea
Russia Vows Retaliation for U.K.'s Expulsion of Diplomats Over Poisoning Scandal
News
March 14 2018
Russia Vows Retaliation for U.K.'s Expulsion of Diplomats Over Poisoning Scandal
Russian Activist Flees to Finland After Accusing FSB of Torture
News
March 14 2018
Russian Activist Flees to Finland After Accusing FSB of Torture
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox