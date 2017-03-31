Ahead of New Protests, Russia Starts Blocking Web Pages

With Russia’s opposition leader in jail for disobeying police at last Sunday’s anti-corruption protest in Moscow, the country is set for more nationwide demonstrations this weekend. And Russia’s General Prosecutor ain’t having it.

Federal attorneys have already instructed Roskomnadzor, Russia’s unbeautifully named state censor, to start blocking pages on Vkontakte, LiveJournal, and YouTube that promote unsanctioned rallies scheduled for Sunday, April 2.

Unlike last Sunday, these next protests aren’t being organized by the Anti-Corruption Foundation, making April 2 a test of the movement’s viability without the mobilizing efforts of Alexei Navalny, the handsome and not-the-least-bit controversial blogger who’s come to lead Russia’s anti-Kremlin opposition.

According to the General Prosecutor, city authorities have not received any permit requests for this Sunday’s mass protests, which officials argue is sufficient grounds to block websites promoting the rallies.