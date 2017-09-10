Russia
15 hours ago Ahead of Elections, Moscow Official Caught on Camera Handing Out Bribes
2 days ago Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Accuses FBI of Conspiring Against Russia
2 days ago Four Detained After Bottle Thrown at U.S. Embassy in Moscow
Russia’s Local and Regional Elections, the Highlights
Russian Journalist Latynina Flees Russia After Attacks
Classic MT: Learning from Romania
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Accuses FBI of Conspiring Against Russia
Ahead of Elections, Moscow Official Caught on Camera Handing Out Bribes

Sep 10, 2017 — 10:57
— Update: 19:21

Two senior officials in Moscow's Novo-Peredelkino district were fired after video footage showed one of them apparently encouraging election monitors to rig the vote during municipal elections on Sunday.

A video uploaded to YouTube on Saturday showed one of the officials talking to local election monitors about increasing the number of votes for “our supporters." She also handed them envelopes, which she described as “an advance payment” and “a bonus.”

The video titled "How much do honest elections cost?" appeared on YouTube on Saturday

Moscow on Sunday heads to the polls in municipal elections, while other regions in Russia will hold gubernatorial elections.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter on Saturday that the district head and the deputy head had been dismissed.

“For the gross violation in Novo-Peredelkino, I have dismissed the head and deputy head of Novo-Peredelkino,” Sobyanin said. “The evidence will be given to prosecutors on Monday.” Election monitors in the district had also been replaced, he added.

