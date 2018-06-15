News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 15 2018 - 16:06
By Reuters

Stunning Team Win Brings Russians From Shame to Pride

Reuters

Millions of Russians have listened to and laughed at a song deriding their football team as "sh*t", but the side's 5-0 thumping of Saudi Arabia in the World Cup's opening game on Thursday has suddenly filled them with pride and hope.

The national team, ranked the weakest in the tournament by FIFA, had until Thursday not won a single match since last October and has long been derided by many Russians.

Read More
Russian Comedian's Song Mocking World Cup Team Goes Viral

In the last three days alone, almost 8 million people have watched a Russian comic's song on YouTube mocking the team as an embarrassing failure packed with irresponsible losers.

The margin of their victory over the Saudis — the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament — and the flair some of the Russian players showed on the pitch, however, has triggered an outpouring of national pride and the start of what looks like a re-evaluation of Russia's team.

Ekaterina Andreeva, the buttoned-down veteran newsreader on the main evening news show Vremya (Time), told viewers how pleasant it was to announce that Russia had won 5-0, while popular pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid lashed out at the team's critics.

"Everyone who didn't believe in our team, take that — 5-0!," its front page read on Friday.

Read More
Russia Dominates Saudis 5-0 in First World Cup Game

Chants of gratitude from Russian supporters in the stands had not been heard since 2012 when Russia beat the Czech team, it said.

"This victory was important and essential for us to believe in our strength once again," it reported.

'Flattened' 

Even the normally staid government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a staple with senior government officials, had a big picture of a Russian player scoring a goal mid-air as well as an image of President Vladimir Putin watching the game.

Russia had "flattened" Saudi Arabia, it told readers.

On Friday morning, a Reuters reporter saw a van in central Moscow with the game's score spray-painted onto the side, while celebrations in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg about 1,500 km (930 miles) east of Moscow went on into the small hours, with cars honking their horns and fans repeatedly shouting "Russia!"

Read More
Aging and Inexperienced: Why Russia's World Cup Squad Is Doomed to Fail

Vitaly Milonov, an outspoken lawmaker from the ruling pro-Putin United Russia party, suggested Russians who insulted and ridiculed the Russian team should be fined 10,000 roubles ($160) and said he had drawn up draft legislation to that effect.

"They (the team) represent our state," Milonov told Komsomolskaya Pravda. "So the reptiles pouring insults on our team are insulting the whole country."

When asked what Putin's impression of the match had been, his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Friday it had of course been positive and that Putin had phoned the team's trainer to congratulate him.

"He (Putin) congratulated him, but of course with a caveat ... that the main games are still ahead of us," said Peskov.

Russia's next match, on June 19, is against Egypt, a game many Russian pundits expect to be much tougher.

Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth
Meanwhile…
May 16 2018
Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth
Argentina Apologizes for World Cup Manual on Seducing Russian Women
News
May 17 2018
Argentina Apologizes for World Cup Manual on Seducing Russian Women
Russia to Deploy Anti-Drone Units at World Cup Stadiums, Reports Say
News
May 21 2018
Russia to Deploy Anti-Drone Units at World Cup Stadiums, Reports Say

Latest news

Reports: Opposition Candidates Denied Spot in Moscow Mayoral Run
News
June 15 2018
Reports: Opposition Candidates Denied Spot in Moscow Mayoral Run
Half of Unemployed Russians Below 34 Years
News
June 15 2018
Half of Unemployed Russians Below 34 Years
Putin’s World Cup Gestures, Explained
News
June 15 2018
Putin’s World Cup Gestures, Explained
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox