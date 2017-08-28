Russia
Prosecutor General's Son Igor Chaika Expands Business to China

Aug 28, 2017 — 13:48
— Update: Aug. 28 2017 — 12:26

Russian entrepreneur Igor Chaika Sergei Savostyanov / TASS Host Photo Agency

Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika’s youngest son has plans to export chocolate, honey and nut bars to China, Igor Chaika told the Moskva news agency in an interview published Monday.

Chaika’s “Russky Export” and “FRC” companies have already begun exporting flour and sunflower oil this year under the “Dakaitaowa” brand.

The prosecutor’s son plans to add more than 20 kinds of chocolates, 15 fruit and nut bars, several types of honey and the traditional fermented bread drink known as kvas to that roster in the next month or two.

Kremlin on Corruption Scandal: ‘Not Interested’

Igor Chaika came to the public’s attention after opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused him and his brother of corruption and harboring links to organized crime in an anti-corruption expose published to YouTube in 2015.

Navalny’s film claimed Igor Chaika had used his father’s connections to amass a large business empire and overseas properties that may have been acquired illegally.

The Kremlin said it wasn't interested in the findings of Navalny's 2015 investigation charting the alleged criminal enrichment of the Chaika family.

