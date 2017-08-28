Prosecutor General's Son Igor Chaika Expands Business to China

Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika’s youngest son has plans to export chocolate, honey and nut bars to China, Igor Chaika told the Moskva news agency in an interview published Monday.

Chaika’s “Russky Export” and “FRC” companies have already begun exporting flour and sunflower oil this year under the “Dakaitaowa” brand.

The prosecutor’s son plans to add more than 20 kinds of chocolates, 15 fruit and nut bars, several types of honey and the traditional fermented bread drink known as kvas to that roster in the next month or two.