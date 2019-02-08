News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 08 2019 - 16:02

After Jailing of Jehovah’s Witness, Human Rights Activists Warn of 'Wave' of Arrests

Evan Gershkovich

Two days after a Russian court sentenced a Jehovah’s Witness to six years in jail, human rights activists have warned the case will trigger a crackdown on other religious minorities.

On Wednesday, Dennis Christensen became the first Jehovah’s Witness convicted for extremism after Russia’s Supreme Court blacklisted the religious group in April 2017.

Read More
Russian Court Convicts Danish Jehovah’s Witness to 6 Years for 'Extremism'

"This is a precedent that will give [the authorities] a push for the other cases being heard and for them to go after other religious groups," Valery Borshchev of the Moscow Helsinki Group said Friday at a press conference in Moscow in support of Christensen.

"We will see a wave that will target not only Jehovah’s Witnesses after this," he added.

President Vladimir Putin last December called the labeling of religious groups as extremist “complete nonsense." Meanwhile, the persecution of the Jehovah’s Witnesses group has continued.

At the press conference on Friday, Alexander Verkhovsky, the head of the Moscow-based SOVA Center which tracks extremism, noted that six additional Jehovah’s Witnesses had been charged with extremism since Putin made the comments.

“[Christensen] was convicted for his faith,” Yaroslav Sivulsky, a representative of the European Association of Jehovah’s Witnesses, said.

Sivulsky added that there are 24 Witnesses currently in jail awaiting trial in Russia. Another 5,000 people have fled the country for fear of persecution, he said.

Human rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, who was sentenced to 25 days in prison over a Facebook post in December, said at the conference that Russia was in a state of human rights “chaos.”

“Putin wants an authoritarian regime,” he said. “But who is listening to him?”

Podcast: Paul Whelan Spy Scandal. A Schism in the Orthodox Church
News
Jan. 10 2019
Podcast: Paul Whelan Spy Scandal. A Schism in the Orthodox Church
‘Pray for Us’ Religious Billboards Seek to Keep Drivers Safe in St. Petersburg
Meanwhile…
Jan. 14 2019
‘Pray for Us’ Religious Billboards Seek to Keep Drivers Safe in St. Petersburg
Russia Named in List of 50 Countries in Which Christians Face Persecution
News
Jan. 17 2019
Russia Named in List of 50 Countries in Which Christians Face Persecution


Latest news

Russia's Investigative Committee Seeks Donations for Archangel Statue, Reports Say
News
Feb. 08 2019
Russia's Investigative Committee Seeks Donations for Archangel Statue, Reports Say
Russia Says Ready for Talks With Netherlands on MH17
News
Feb. 08 2019
Russia Says Ready for Talks With Netherlands on MH17
Infinity Pools, Siberian Style: Russian Social Media Imagines Another Reality
Meanwhile…
Feb. 08 2019
Infinity Pools, Siberian Style: Russian Social Media Imagines Another Reality

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

Meanwhile…

Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

News

Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter