After Foreign Agent Law, Russia Moves in on International Newspapers

Days after passing a law targeting international media, Russia's media watchdog has worked out practical steps to ban the distribution of foreign print media within less than a month.

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a law allowing Russian prosecutors to label media which receive funding from abroad as “foreign agents."

Russia’s Justice Ministry has already notified U.S. government-sponsored networks, including Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), that they could be required to register under the label.