Afghanistan Calls on Russia to Help Press Taliban Into Peace Talks

Afghanistan hopes Russia can press Taliban insurgents into holding peace talks with the government, Afghanistan's top security official said Wednesday after he met Russia's ambassador in Kabul.

The Taliban, fighting to oust U.S. and other foreign forces and defeat Afghanistan's Western-backed government, plan to take part in talks on Afghan peace in Moscow on Sept. 4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Afghanistan's national security adviser, Hanif Atmar, told Russia's ambassador that Afghanistan appreciated Russia's support for the peace process and called upon it "to put pressure on Taliban insurgents to begin negotiations with the Afghan government," Atmar's office said.

The Taliban this week rejected a government offer of a three-month ceasefire and said they would press on with their war, two insurgent commanders told Reuters, after a series of militant attacks in which hundreds of people have been killed.

Russian Ambassador Alexander Mantytski, said his country was ready to help Afghanistan make "the peace process a success," Atmar's office said.