Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot has terminated the platinum status of its second customer in as many months after he criticized the airline on social media.

The latest incident follows rule changes giving Aeroflot the right to cancel customers’ frequent flyer accounts if they are judged “denigrating the honor and dignity of a person” working for Aeroflot through “feedbacks and publications in the internet.” Popular photographer and activist Mitya Aleshkovsky became the first known victim of the new rules in November after criticizing Aeroflot’s CEO on Twitter for introducing the rules.

This week, businessman Alexander Sokolovsky said Aeroflot revoked his status after he posted videos on Instagram in December accusing the airline of bad service.

“They, simply speaking, told me to butt off and I began to post everything that was happening on Instagram, obviously accompanying my indignation with Russian obscenities,” Sokolovsky wrote on his Facebook page Monday. “How can you do otherwise in such situations?”