Sept. 11 2018 - 09:09
By Reuters

Aeroflot Orders 100 Superjets in Biggest Deal in Recent History

Dmitry Zherdin / Wikicommons

Russia's Aeroflot has agreed to order 100 Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ 100) planes, representing the biggest deal in the company's contemporary history, it said on Monday.

The deal could be worth more than $3 billion and falls under the Russian flag carrier's new strategy to establish a number of regional hubs, the Vedomosti business daily reported on Monday.

