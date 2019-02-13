News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 13 2019 - 12:02

Aeroflot Cancels or Delays 100 Flights in Moscow Over Snowstorm

Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot has drawn the ire of law enforcement for announcing the cancellation or delay of over 100 flights on Wednesday at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport due to heavy snow.

The Moscow Meteorological Office said Tuesday night’s snowfall set a 23-year precipitation record with nearly one-third of the monthly norm, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported. Spooked by the forecast, Aeroflot announced in advance that it was canceling at least 75 domestic and international flights and delaying 26 to and from Sheremetyevo on Wednesday.

Read More
The Sorry State of Russian Aviation Safety

The announcement led Moscow’s transport prosecutors to initiate an inspection into the cause for the mass cancellations and delays.

“If violations are detected, the prosecutor’s office will take measures,” the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

reported 43 flights were canceled or delayed to and from Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports by Wednesday afternoon.

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Joins Europe’s 10 Busiest Airports – Bloomberg
News
Jan. 17 2019
Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Joins Europe’s 10 Busiest Airports – Bloomberg
Budget Airline’s Check-in Fees Are Illegal, Russian Prosecutors Say
News
Jan. 17 2019
Budget Airline’s Check-in Fees Are Illegal, Russian Prosecutors Say
Russian Takes 'Magic Carpet Ride' on Snowy Streets, Riling Police (Video)
Meanwhile…
Jan. 31 2019
Russian Takes 'Magic Carpet Ride' on Snowy Streets, Riling Police (Video)


Latest news

Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin
Meanwhile…
Feb. 13 2019
Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin
Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
News
Feb. 13 2019
Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
First Russian Charged for Encouraging Children to Protest
News
Feb. 13 2019
First Russian Charged for Encouraging Children to Protest

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

Meanwhile…

Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

Google Began Censoring Search Results in Russia, Reports Say

Sign up for our weekly newsletter