Pornhub Is Back in Russia, Baby

This Thursday was a dark day in the annals of Russian Internet history. After an all-too-brief interval of online purity and virtue, the pornographic video-sharing website Pornhub suddenly became accessible again to Web users in Russia, where it was banned by law enforcement seven months ago.

Without any formal word from government censors, Internet users around the country reported on Thursday that they could once again reach Pornhub from Russian-based Web servers, despite a court ruling that banned the site nationwide.