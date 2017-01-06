Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russian War Fleet Heads Home After 'Completing Syria Mission'
3 hours ago Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow
4 hours ago Russian Air Force Receives 5 New Fighter Jets Amid Major Military Upgrades
World
Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song
World
Hacker Labels Obama's Russian Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria'
Russia
UPDATE: Russian Airline Denies Its Plane Nearly Collided With NATO Jet
World
Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russian War Fleet Heads Home After 'Completing Syria Mission'
3 hours ago Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow
4 hours ago Russian Air Force Receives 5 New Fighter Jets Amid Major Military Upgrades

Russian War Fleet Heads Home After 'Completing Syria Mission'

Jan 6, 2017 — 13:09
— Update: 14:05

Russian War Fleet Heads Home After 'Completing Syria Mission'

Jan 6, 2017 — 13:09
— Update: 14:05
The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, on duty on the Mediterranean Sea. Associated Press

Russia's naval battlegroup in the Mediterranean Sea is preparing to head home after completing its mission in Syria.

Beleaguered Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov will be among the first to go, along with its accompanying ships.

Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov announced on Friday that the Admiral Kuznetsov's depature will be followed by the missile cruiser Peter the Great and the rest of the naval battlegroup. 

The aircraft carrier begins its transition on Friday and is headed toward the Russian port of Severomorsk, a town in the Murmansk region where Russia's Northern Fleet is headquartered. 

"If there are no other problems, and if they go directly, it will take up to ten days to be in Severomorsk," said the former Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Navy, Admiral Viktor Kravchenko.

Read about the Admiral Kuznetsov's journey to the Mediterranean Sea

The carrier's operation in Syria has been fraught with problems, with the ship losing two aircraft due to malfunctions with the carrier's arresting gear. The remaining planes were later redeployed to an airfield inland

Kuznetsov loses its second fighter in three weeks. Toparmy.ru / YouTube
Related
Russia
Admiral Kuznetsov's Aircraft May Redeploy to Land Base After Second Crash
Russia
Russian Jet Crashes Into Sea During Attempted Landing on Kuznetsov Carrier
Russia
Russia Lost a MiG Because Its Ageing Kuznetsov Carrier Couldn’t Catch It
Business
Troubled Russian Aircraft Carrier Kuznetsov Returns to Sea

Russian Air Force Receives 5 New Fighter Jets Amid Major Military Upgrades

4 hours ago

The Russian Air Force is set to receive five new fighter jets in 2017 as part of plans to modernize Russia's military forces.

3 hours ago

Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow

4 hours ago

Four Die of Alcohol Poisoning in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk

21 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

1 day ago

Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

1 day ago

The West to Blame for Russian Plane Crash Chaos, says Security Official

1 day ago

Hacker Labels Obama's Russian Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria'

3 hours ago

Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow

4 hours ago

Four Die of Alcohol Poisoning in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk

21 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

3 hours ago

Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow

4 hours ago

Four Die of Alcohol Poisoning in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk

21 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

Exhibition

Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release

Garage
to Jan. 31

Twelve-meter long site-specific installation by this Chinese artist offers people to experience the effect of being inside their own body. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow

4 hours ago

Four Die of Alcohol Poisoning in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk

21 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

3 days ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
3 days ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Print edition — 15 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip

2 days, 18 hours ago
In 1960, the Soviet movie studio “Diafilm” released a filmstrip titled “In the Year 2017,” by V. Strukova and V. Shevchenko, depicting a vision of ...

1 day ago

Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

1 day ago

The West to Blame for Russian Plane Crash Chaos, says Security Official

1 day, 2 hours ago

Hacker Labels Obama's Russian Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria'

1 week ago

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

see more

1 week ago

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

1 week ago

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

While many expats go back to their home countries for the long holiday break, for those who stay Moscow is a vacationer’s paradise.

1 week ago

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

New issue — 15 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
6 days ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

The Year That Putin Won

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
6 days ago

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current ...

1 day ago

UPDATE: Russian Airline Denies Its Plane Nearly Collided With NATO Jet

1 day ago

Storm Warning Announced as Heavy Snow Hits Moscow

1 day ago

Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’

1 day ago

Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window

1 day ago

Russian Central Bank Chief Nabiullina Named European Banker of the Year

1 day ago

Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

Fri. Jan. 06

More events
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings Exhibition
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo Exhibition
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release Exhibition
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future Exhibition
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman Exhibition
Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love? Exhibition

1 day ago

UPDATE: Russian Airline Denies Its Plane Nearly Collided With NATO Jet

1 day ago

Storm Warning Announced as Heavy Snow Hits Moscow

1 day ago

Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’

1 day ago

Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window

1 day ago

Russian Central Bank Chief Nabiullina Named European Banker of the Year

1 day ago

Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

1 day ago

Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

1 day ago

The West to Blame for Russian Plane Crash Chaos, says Security Official

1 day ago

Hacker Labels Obama's Russian Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria'

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

1 week ago
While many expats go back to their home countries for the long holiday break, for those who stay Moscow is a vacationer’s paradise.

In a Spin: Kremlin Wrestles With Russia's Revolutionary History

1 week ago
On the eve of the 1917 revolution's centennial, fact gives ...

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

1 week ago
While many expats go back to their home countries for the long holiday break, for those who stay ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

1 week ago

1 week ago

In a Spin: Kremlin Wrestles With Russia's Revolutionary History

On the eve of the 1917 revolution's centennial, fact gives way to myth as the Kremlin ...

1 week ago

1 week ago

Moscow 2016: The Prince and the Penguin

In Moscow, 2016 will go down as a complicated year. Perhaps it will be viewed as ...

Most Read

The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+