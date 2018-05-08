News

Adidas Pulls Soviet-Themed Shirts After International Criticism

Screenshot Adidas.com / MT

German sportswear retailer Adidas has removed its USSR-themed women’s jersey from its online store after facing criticism from politicians and social media users from countries including Lithuania and Ukraine. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry's Strategic Communication Twitter account accused Adidas of “imperial nostalgia” for releasing a “Russia Tank Dress” women’s jersey with “USSR” printed on it last week. Russia’s Foreign Ministry hit back Monday by pointing to Soviet Lithuania’s “heroic successes” in sports that it should be proud of.

Being sick with "imperial nostalgia" - it still occurs. A bit surprising from the famous @adidas, though. https://t.co/fRjAQCH525 pic.twitter.com/kgdGobszTS — LT MFA STRATCOM (@LT_MFA_Stratcom) May 5, 2018

The controversial item appeared to have been removed from the Adidas online store as of Tuesday. Before the item was pulled, online reactions ranged from the ironic to the indignant, with Lithuanian users posting the #stopadidas hashtag on the company's Facebook page.