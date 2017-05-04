Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

It looks like Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny won’t be allowed abroad for medical treatment, after all, according to his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev.

Earlier on Thursday, Navalny reported that he has been issued a passport that would allow him to travel outside Russia for the first time in five years. Navalny said he planned to seek medical help abroad for an injury sustained last month, when a man attacked him outside his office in Moscow, spraying antiseptic in his eye. A recent medical examination reportedly showed that Navalny has lost 85 percent of his vision in his right eye.