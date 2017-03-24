Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies

Russia
March 24, 2017 — 23:00
March 24, 2017 — 23:00
Activists all across Russia face resistance from the authorities in organizing rallies against corruption, inspired by opposition politician Alexei Navalny's recent investigation alleging Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is taking bribes in the form of yachts and lavish mansions.

Rallies, pickets and demonstrations, according to Navalny, are supposed to take place in 100 Russian cities, including Moscow, on March 26.

In Moscow, the City Hall refused to authorize the protest on the very central Tverskaya Ulitsa; however, Navalny claimed, in their official response authorities didn't directly ban the event and didn't offer alternative areas for it, which, according to a 2013 Constitutional Court ruling means the rally can be considered automatically authorized.

“I urge you to join [the protest],” Navalny wrote in his newsletter two days ahead of the rally. “If we keep silent and stay home, they will continue to rob us.”

On Thursday, Moscow police have called on people to ignore the rally – since it isn't authorized, the police maintained, they won't be able to ensure security. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Navalny's persistence “a provocation.”

In other Russian cities authorities were also reluctant to authorize rallies in pickets. They explain their refusal to authorize protests in prominent parts of cities with other events taking place there, last minute and urgent maintenance works and the fact that organizers of the anti-corruption protest violate the law with their defamatory allegations.

Navalny decided to hold the rally after allegations of bribe-taking by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev were not widely reported in the media.  

Russia's Anti-Corruption Foundation, an NGO created by Navalny in 2011, accused Medvedev on March 2 of collecting bribes through charitable organizations run by close friends and former classmates. 

The organization claimed that Medvedev owns four mansions across the country, each worth several million dollars. Other alleged holdings include two large plots of land in Krasnodar, an Italian vineyard and a lavish residential building in the heart of St. Petersburg with luxurious apartments and two yachts. 

The Kremlin has refused to comment on the claims.

A Russian news website has revealed how ‘troll factory’ rebranded itself as a network of legitimate news sites. But hasn’t quite abandoned its old ways.

By Pavel Aptekar
Russia Values Being Feared Over its Reputation

Denis Voronenkov’s murder in Kiev is the latest in a series of murky political killings that play up the Kremlin’s omnipotent image.

Bright Spaces: Russian Metro Stations, Theaters, Palaces

David Burdeny's photographic series of Russian metro stations, theaters, museums and palaces capture these impressive spaces devoid of life, yet replete with light.

By Michele A. Berdy
Meester Trump Tweets in Russian

For the last couple of months I’ve put myself in translation jail: I’ve been reading Donald Trump’s tweets in the original English ...

Why a Russian Defector Was Gunned Down in Ukraine

A former Russian parliamentarian who fled to Ukraine, then harshly criticized the Russian authorities, has been shot dead in Kiev.

Russia's Foreign Ministry Is Telling Citizens How to Behave Abroad, and It's Everything

Why a Russian Defector Was Gunned Down in Ukraine

