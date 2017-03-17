Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

A Russian activist has been fined 3,000 rubles ($52) on charges of extremism after reposting a description of his own court case.

Dmitry Semenov, from the Russian region of Chuvash, was first found guilty of spreading extremist material in November 2016, when he reposted pictures of conservative Russian politician Vitaly Milonov on social media. Milonov had been wearing a t-shirt with the slogan, "Orthodoxy or Death:" a phrase which is banned in Russia.