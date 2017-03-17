Russia
Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

March 17, 2017 — 10:30
— Update: 11:02

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

March 17, 2017 — 10:30
— Update: 11:02
Pexels

A Russian activist has been fined 3,000 rubles ($52) on charges of extremism after reposting a description of his own court case. 

Dmitry Semenov, from the Russian region of Chuvash, was first found guilty of spreading extremist material in November 2016, when he reposted pictures of conservative Russian politician Vitaly Milonov on social media. Milonov had been wearing a t-shirt with the slogan, "Orthodoxy or Death:" a phrase which is banned in Russia.

Like, Share, Convict: Read More on Russian Authorities Targeting Social Media Users

Semenov told the Mediazona news site that restrictions linked to the sentence meant that he was unable to vote or go to demonstrations. He also said that he would appeal the decision.

Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s

19 hours ago
Three years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, a move broadly regarded as illegal, The Moscow Times recalls the Crimean peninsula in the 1990s.

18 hours ago

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake news,” but that’s precisely what it's attempting.

