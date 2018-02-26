News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Feb. 26 2018 - 18:02

Activist Films Man in Police Uniform Writing Pro-Putin Graffiti

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

A Russian activist has reportedly filmed a police officer spray painting the word “Putin” on a fence less than three weeks ahead of the presidential elections.

Activist Tatyana Ivanova published a video on the local 7x7 news website in which a man in a police uniform is seen writing “Putin” on a fence in the city of Syktyvkar in the Republic of Komi.

“Law enforcement members in the Republic of Komi have again become world famous for their desire to oblige their superiors in Moscow,” she wrote.

The regional police spokeswoman later told the outlet that the man seen in the video was a police investigator examining a crime scene.

Earlier this month, Ivanova published footage of on-duty police officers reportedly guarding Putin’s presidential campaign billboards across the city against acts of vandalism.

