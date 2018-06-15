News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 15 2018 - 11:06

Acquittal Overturned, Gulag Historian Faces Second Trial

Igor Podgorny / TASS

A court has overturned the acquittal of a prominent Russian historian and civil rights activist on child pornography charges, sending the high-profile case back for a retrial.

Yury Dmitriev exposed mass killings carried out during Stalin’s era, but found himself at odds with the Kremlin narrative that Russia must not be ashamed of its past. He was cleared of the first round of child pornography charges in April by a court in the northwestern region, where Dmitriev heads Memorial, an independent NGO that investigates Soviet-era crimes.

Read More
Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

The Karelia region’s supreme court annulled Dmitriev’s acquittal, which was originally handed down by a lower court, his lawyer Viktor Anufriyev told the 7x7 news website Thursday.

Anufriyev said Dmitriev's adopted daughter was pressured into telling psychiatrists she was upset, after which her grandmother appealed the not-guilty verdict. Experts in the original trial found that naked pictures of the child, which Dmitriev said were taken to monitor her health, were not pornographic in nature.

During his first trial, human rights groups said the charges against Dmitriev were politically motivated for his historical work.

Anufriyev told Agence France Presse that the Karelia supreme court’s decision was “unlawful and not based on criminal legislation.”

“[Dmitriev] takes this decision philosophically, he has experienced life and has seen even worse,” the lawyer was quoted as saying.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Ministry Denies Destroying Gulag Prison Records
News
June 11 2018
Ministry Denies Destroying Gulag Prison Records

Latest news

Reports: Opposition Candidates Denied Spot in Moscow Mayoral Run
News
June 15 2018
Reports: Opposition Candidates Denied Spot in Moscow Mayoral Run
Stunning Team Win Brings Russians From Shame to Pride
News
June 15 2018
Stunning Team Win Brings Russians From Shame to Pride
Half of Unemployed Russians Below 34 Years
News
June 15 2018
Half of Unemployed Russians Below 34 Years

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox