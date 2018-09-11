Accused Russian Agent Butina Denied Pre-Trial Release

A U.S. judge on Monday firmly rejected a bid by accused Russian agent Maria Butina to be released from jail pending trial, calling her a "very real" flight risk, and granted a prosecution request for a gag order in the high-profile case.

"I cannot envision a scenario for Ms. Butina to be released from jail," U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said during a status hearing in the case, adding that such a move simply would result in her being "placed into a car with diplomatic tags" and whisked away to an airport for a Russia-bound flight.

Chutkan imposed a media gag order after prosecutors accused Butina's defense attorney, Robert Driscoll, of violating court rules by speaking publicly about the evidence in ways that could taint the jury pool.

The judge said she agreed that Driscoll's repeated comments to the news media had "crossed the line." Chutkan also warned Driscoll to stop using "quite descriptive" and "colorful" language in the briefs he has filed with the court in the case.

The 29-year-old Butina, a former American University graduate student, was charged in July with acting as an agent of the Russian government and conspiracy to take actions on behalf of Russia. Butina has pleaded not guilty. She could face years in prison if convicted.

Her lawyers had sought Butina's release from jail pending trial, saying she was not a flight risk. To prove it, they tried to get the judge's permission to show video clips at the start of the hearing, including one Chutkan described as featuring Butina and her boyfriend Paul Erickson, a U.S. conservative activist, lip-syncing to the "Beauty and the Beast" theme song.

'What on Earth'

The judge rebuffed Driscoll's request to show the videos, saying, "I'm not sure what on Earth the relevance is to Ms. Butina's risk of flight."