Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
29 minutes ago Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant
1 hour ago Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme
2 hours ago Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case
Russia
Russia's Orphanages are Emptying
Russia
Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show
Business
Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’
Russia
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
29 minutes ago Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant
1 hour ago Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme
2 hours ago Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

May 23, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:29

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

May 23, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:29

An environmental activist could face jail after criticizing Russian villagers who refused to protest against businesses dumping pig manure into their local river.

Valery Brinikh, director of the Biological Studies Institute in Russia’s southern Adygean republic, called residents “cowards” who “lacked dignity” when they refused to stand up to their local pig farm.

Police ruled that his comments, which were published in an article titled "Silence of the Lambs," could be prosecuted as “extremist” calls for violence against the Adygean people, a protected ethnic minority group, some of whom live in the village. 

Read More: Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'

Mikhail Fedotov, Chairman of Russia's Presidential Human Rights Council is among those who have called for the academic to be acquitted. "[Brinikh's article] may be harsh, but there is no extremism in it," he said.

Brinikh is facing trial at Maykop regional court, Russia's Gazeta.ru reported. If found guilty, he faces up to three years imprisonment.

Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia

4 hours ago

One of Russia’s top politicians has called the Manchester terror attack a “lesson” to British special forces for refusing to cooperate with their Russian counterparts.

1 hour ago

Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme

2 hours ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

4 hours ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

5 hours ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

18 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

19 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

1 hour ago

Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme

2 hours ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

4 hours ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

1 hour ago

Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme

2 hours ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

4 hours ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with ...

Gig

Garden City Movement

Tue. May. 23 Sun. Jun. 25
Powerhouse
07:00 p.m.

Israeli electronic indie pop band: Roi Avital (vocals, keyboards, guitar), Joe Saar (guitar, sampler, keyboards) and Johnny Sharoni (vocals, sampler, percussion) Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme

2 hours ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

4 hours ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

3 days ago
By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker
3 days ago

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

3 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

3 hours ago

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new look.

3 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

3 hours ago

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new look.

3 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

3 hours ago

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new look.

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

3 days, 22 hours ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

5 hours ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

18 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

19 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.

see more

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for ...

3 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.

New issue — 5 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Happy Russian Anniversary To Me

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

When you begin to study a foreign language, at first you are struck by all the differences. But then slowly but surely ...

22 hours ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

23 hours ago

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

1 day ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

1 day ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

1 day ago

Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation

1 day ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

Tue. May. 23

More events
Dalida Cinema
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Cinema
Aerosmith: Aero-Vederci Baby! Gig
Piano and Strings Concert
Karenin Theater
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition

22 hours ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

23 hours ago

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

1 day ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

1 day ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

1 day ago

Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation

1 day ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

5 hours ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

18 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

19 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

Unlikely Asylum

3 days ago
The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

4 days ago
Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country ...

Unlikely Asylum

3 days ago
The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Exhibition

Viktor Vasnetsov’s Landscapes

Viktor Vasnetsov House Museum
to Sep. 17

For the first time on display are landscape studies in oils and graphics from 1868 to 1917 by Viktor Vasnetsov (1848-1927) best known for his historical paintings and illustrations to Russian fairytales. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets ...

Most Read

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Moscow: News and Openings

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Unlikely Asylum
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+