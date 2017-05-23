Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
4 hours ago
One of Russia’s top politicians has called the Manchester terror attack a “lesson” to British special forces for refusing to cooperate with their Russian counterparts.
5 hours ago
Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show
18 hours ago
Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
1 day ago
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.
1 day ago
1 day ago
