Abramovich and Zhukova — Russia’s Most High Profile Split

Russia’s most famous celebrity coupling is over.

After a decade together, Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, and socialite art collector Dasha Zhukova announced on Monday they were splitting.



The 50-year old Abramovich, orphaned at a young age, emerged from Russia’s chaotic and brutish 1990s business scene with stakes in major metals and oil companies and now has a fortune of more than $9 billion, according to Forbes.

In contrast, Zhukova, 36, was born to wealthy and intellectual parents and studied in the U.S., where she launched a fashion brand. In 2008, she founded the Garage Contemporary Art Gallery in Moscow.

The couple reportedly met in 2005 and secretly married in 2009, but hid their relationship until the Wall Street Journal confirmed their marriage in 2015. They have two children.

Connections

Zhukova rubs shoulders with some of showbiz’s biggest names. Her Instagram includes pictures with TV personality Oprah Winfrey and pop star Katy Perry.

But it’s not just glitzy glamor. According to Vanity Fair, Ivanka Trump invited Zhukova to an inaugural party for her father, U.S. President Donald Trump, in January.

In fact, the Russian-language newsletter The Bell reports that Zhukova could act as an intermediary between the Russian political elite and U.S. President Donald Trump’s inner circle. It cited as its source a “highly placed Russian official.”

Abramovich, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has multi-million-dollar properties around the world and a 533-foot yacht, the world’s second largest.

With that kind of wealth, their separation could be among the most expensive on record.

Abramovich’s divorce settlement with his second wife Irina, with whom he had five children, was reportedly worth $300 million including cash and assets such as a house in Britain, a yacht and a plane.