News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 01 2018 - 16:05

Abramovich Donates $500M to Jewish Causes Over 2 Decades

Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich

Mikhail Metsel / TASS

Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea football club, has reportedly donated half a billion dollars to Jewish causes in Russia and around the world over the past 20 years.

Worth an estimated $11.5 billion, Abramovich owns stakes in steel giant Evraz and Norilsk Nickel, as well as a 533-foot yacht, which he bought for nearly $400 million in 2010. He sold a 73 percent stake in Sibneft to state-owned gas giant Gazprom for $13 billion in 2005, having purchased the Soviet oil company in 1995 for $100.3 million.

Read More
Roman Abramovich Is Buying Up Teslas to Give to His Friends

Abramovich serves as chairman on the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia board of trustees. He was ranked top Russian philanthropist in 2013 for donating $52 million to the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia (FJCR), among other causes.

“Much of the work we do has been made possible thanks to Mr. Abramovich,” FJCR president Rabbi Alexander Boroda was quoted as saying to The Jerusalem Post on Sunday. The association recognized Abramovich for his contributions as part of its 20-year anniversary in 2019, the newspaper said.

Boroda estimated that the billionaire’s financial donations accounted for 80 percent of the federation’s activities at 160 FJCR communities in Russia.

“He never talks about it but I want to because people don’t understand who is the source,” Boroda was quoted as saying.

French Authorities Seize Assets Tied to Berezovsky
News
June 26 2014
French Authorities Seize Assets Tied to Berezovsky
Abramovich in $800M Real Estate Deal
Business
Aug. 29 2013
Abramovich in $800M Real Estate Deal
Abramovich's Son to Buy Oilfield
Business
March 22 2013
Abramovich's Son to Buy Oilfield

Latest news

Activists With Disabilities Arrested at Moscow May Day Parade
News
May 01 2018
Activists With Disabilities Arrested at Moscow May Day Parade
International Rights Groups Implore Russia to ‘Unblock’ Telegram
News
May 01 2018
International Rights Groups Implore Russia to ‘Unblock’ Telegram
Russia Demands Its Flag Returns to Seized Consulate Flagpole
News
May 01 2018
Russia Demands Its Flag Returns to Seized Consulate Flagpole

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox