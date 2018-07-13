News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
July 13 2018 - 17:07

A Sneak Peek at the Souvenirs of World Cup Fans

Pavel Zelenkov / MT

Which souvenirs are World Cup fans picking up in Russia to take back home?

Pavel Zelenkov / MT

"We thought that Zabivaka was really cool and these figures are funny."

Pavel Zelenkov / MT

"I had to buy one of these, they are so popular here. Don’t get me wrong — it’s pink because it’s for my daughter in Spain."

Pavel Zelenkov / MT

"Our family has been living in the U.S. for over 50 years but originally we are from Russia. It was so great to come here for the first time that I wanted to take a part of Russia with me."

Pavel Zelenkov / MT

"These hats are so funny! I even found the one that suits my country’s flag. I was so happy!"

Russia’s World Cup Opens the Floodgates for Trafficked Sex Workers
News
June 13 2018
Russia’s World Cup Opens the Floodgates for Trafficked Sex Workers
Drunk Captain Blamed in Deadly Boat Crash in World Cup Host City
News
June 13 2018
Drunk Captain Blamed in Deadly Boat Crash in World Cup Host City
Fear Not the Honeypot (Op-ed)
Opinion
June 13 2018
Fear Not the Honeypot (Op-ed)

Latest news

Russian Football Squad Are Social Media's Newest Stars
News
July 13 2018
Russian Football Squad Are Social Media's Newest Stars
Russian Retailers, Hotels Emerge as World Cup Winners
News
July 13 2018
Russian Retailers, Hotels Emerge as World Cup Winners
More Debt, Less Savings for Russians in 2018
News
July 13 2018
More Debt, Less Savings for Russians in 2018

Most read

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

News

Foreign World Cup Fans in the Eyes of the Russian Internet

City

A Guide to St. Petersburg’s Most Beautiful Religious Buildings

News

World Cup Hosts Russia Disappointed but Exit With Pride

News

LGBT World Cup Fans Stage Stealth Protests in Moscow

Sign up for our weekly newsletter