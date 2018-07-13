Meanwhile…

A Sneak Peek at the Souvenirs of World Cup Fans

Pavel Zelenkov / MT

Which souvenirs are World Cup fans picking up in Russia to take back home?



Pavel Zelenkov / MT

"We thought that Zabivaka was really cool and these figures are funny."



Pavel Zelenkov / MT

"I had to buy one of these, they are so popular here. Don’t get me wrong — it’s pink because it’s for my daughter in Spain."



Pavel Zelenkov / MT

"Our family has been living in the U.S. for over 50 years but originally we are from Russia. It was so great to come here for the first time that I wanted to take a part of Russia with me."



Pavel Zelenkov / MT