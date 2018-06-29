News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 29 2018 - 11:06

Messi World Cup Hotel Gazes Onto Mural of Rival

Maxim Tumanov / TASS

When Argentina takes up France on Saturday in Kazan, star striker Lionel Messi will reportedly be staying in a hotel looking out on a giant mural of his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-meter mural on a building next to the Ramada Hotel was commissioned by the city authorities last year when the Portugal team was in Kazan for the Confederations Cup, the BusinessOnline outlet reports.

“It’s worth pointing out that the mural is not visible from every room,” the outlet wrote. “So Leo still has a chance to book a room as far away [from the mural] as possible.”

Kazan’s Mayor Ilsur Metshin last year told journalists a similar mural would be painted for Messi if the Argentinian team were to come to Kazan.

Moody’s Says FIFA World Cup Will Have Limited Economic Impact for Russia
News
May 31 2018
Moody’s Says FIFA World Cup Will Have Limited Economic Impact for Russia
Russian Doping Scandal Whistleblower Expects Clean World Cup
News
June 01 2018
Russian Doping Scandal Whistleblower Expects Clean World Cup
Achilles the Cat Prepares for Role as World Cup Psychic
News
June 01 2018
Achilles the Cat Prepares for Role as World Cup Psychic

Latest news

Russian Railways Translation Gaffe: A Shower in Exchange for a Soul
News
June 29 2018
Russian Railways Translation Gaffe: A Shower in Exchange for a Soul
Messi Gets Face-Saving Kazan Mural to Match Ronaldo's
News
June 29 2018
Messi Gets Face-Saving Kazan Mural to Match Ronaldo's
Mass Fish Deaths Hit Central Russia
News
June 29 2018
Mass Fish Deaths Hit Central Russia

Most read

News

U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team

News

The Dark Side of the ‘Street of Lights’

News

Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking

Opinion

The Cranky Tourist's Russian Phrasebook

News

Border Guards Stop 17 With World Cup IDs Entering Poland From Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter