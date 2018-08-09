‘A Gross Provocation’: Russian Policymakers React to U.S. Sanctions Scare Targeting Debt
State Duma/ Anton Novoderezhkin/ TASS
The full text of a draft U.S. legislative bill detailing possible sanctions against Russia and obtained by the Kommersant business daily has sent Russian markets and the ruble into a tailspin on Wednesday.
U.S. senators introduced legislation last week that would impose stiff new sanctions on Russia through restrictions on new Russian sovereign debt transactions, energy and oil projects and Russian uranium imports.
Despite concern from the markets, Russian policymakers struck a more defiant tone in their reactions to the language in the leaked bill.
Here’s what they had to say:
“These [authors of the sanctions bill] are senators of the past, of a bygone era. They will in fact step off the stage soon.”
— Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs
“[The bill’s] authors are obsessed with the idea of causing maximum damage to Russia, its leadership and its citizens, who refuse to submit to the American blueprint of the world order.”
— Senator Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs
“The intention to declare our country, which is in the vanguard of the fight against international terrorism, a sponsor of terrorism will look like a gross provocation and a direct insult to our sovereign state.”
— Sergei Zheleznyak, State Duma deputy
“The American establishment reminds me of a drug addict who needs a new dose to remain under the influence. New anti-Russian efforts serve as these doses.”
“Why do they hate Russia? They’re not idiots, they see Russia’s increasing role. We’re turning into one of the leading world powers… We’re becoming great again while they’re grinding their teeth.”
— Igor Korotchenko, director of the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade in Moscow