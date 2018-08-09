‘A Gross Provocation’: Russian Policymakers React to U.S. Sanctions Scare Targeting Debt

The full text of a draft U.S. legislative bill detailing possible sanctions against Russia and obtained by the Kommersant business daily has sent Russian markets and the ruble into a tailspin on Wednesday.

U.S. senators introduced legislation last week that would impose stiff new sanctions on Russia through restrictions on new Russian sovereign debt transactions, energy and oil projects and Russian uranium imports.

Despite concern from the markets, Russian policymakers struck a more defiant tone in their reactions to the language in the leaked bill.

Here’s what they had to say:

“These [authors of the sanctions bill] are senators of the past, of a bygone era. They will in fact step off the stage soon.”

— Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs