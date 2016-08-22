Siberian City on Alert Over Wild Bear

Residents in the Siberian settlement of Khanty-Mansiysk have been warned not to risk their lives by taking photos of a bear sighted within the city limits, the RIA Novosti news agency reported Monday. The town's Emergency Communications Office reported a number of sightings this week, while bear-related posts have flooded local social media.



Local people have been reminded not to approach the bear or to try to take a photo of the animal, but to report all sightings immediately to the local authorities, RIA Novosti reported.

