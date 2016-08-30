Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices

3 hours ago
The Uzbek government has denied reports that the country’s long serving president, Islam Karimov, has died following a brain hemorrhage. Doctors are currently describing Karimov's condition as “stable,” a source close to the Uzbek government ...
1 day agoRussian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization
Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. Rosneft remains Russia’s most valuable company, with capitalization of 3.72 trillion rubles.
20 hours agoBurger King 'Launches Burger Line' Inspired by Pavlensky Stunts
15 hours agoRussia Charges Ukrainian Religious Leader Under Controversial Anti-Terror Law