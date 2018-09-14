U.S. Tells Russia it Could Avoid Novichok Sanctions in Exchange for Chemical Inspections

The United States has said Russia would be able to avoid a second, more punishing round of sanctions over the nerve-agent attack in Britain if it allows chemical weapons inspections.

The U.S. sided with the U.K. last month in concluding that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain in March. The first set of American sanctions terminating foreign assistance and some arms sales and financing to Russia, as well as denying the country credit and prohibiting the export of security-sensitive goods and technology, took effect on Aug. 27.

On Thursday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Manisha Singh told a congressional hearing that Washington would adhere to its August pledge to impose "very severe" sanctions on Russia if it does not meet a November deadline to comply with international chemical weapons law.

“We have indicated to them that they can make themselves not subject to these sanctions if they allow the on-site inspections, if they will give us verifiable assurance that they will not use these nerve agents against their own people again,” Singh said.

Singh also said that Trump administration sanctions have imposed substantial costs on Russia and deter "nefarious activities." She estimated they have cost the Russian government "tens of billions of dollars."

Russia has called U.S. inspection demands “hypocritical.”