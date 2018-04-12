U.S. Sanctions Cause Air Travel Headaches for Russia's World Cup

Eight of the Russian airports likely to be used by teams competing in this year's football World Cup are owned by entities now on a U.S. sanctions blacklist, potentially causing headaches for teams and the airlines flying them.



Reuters contacted all eight national federations whose teams will be based near one of the affected airports. Sweden, Iceland and Poland revealed their current travel plans, Spain referred questions to FIFA, football's international governing body, and the remaining federations did not reply.

The Polish side is planning to take a charter flight operated by the country's flag carrier Lot to Sochi airport, which is operated by a company owned by sanctioned Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

A spokesman for Lot said it would consult lawyers on the issue. The Polish Football Association said Sochi was the most convenient airport for the team, and it did not want to get involved in politics.

The United States and European Union imposed sanctions on Russia for its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and over its role in a rebellion by pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Washington announced new sanctions last week in response to what U.S. officials described as the Kremlin's "malign activities" around the world. Among those targeted were Deripaska and six other Russian oligarchs.

The U.S. government has the power to take punitive steps against non-American companies that do business with sanctioned entities.

FIFA and the local World Cup organizing committee did not reply to requests for comment.

Sweden is planning to fly directly to Gelendzhik - like Sochi, a resort on the Black Sea - where it will have its team base, the country's football federation said. Scandinavian Airline SAS said it would fly the team to Russia.

Iceland's football federation said it would mostly likely fly its team on Icelandair also to Gelendzhik.

Gelendzhik airport is managed by the same company owned by Deripaska, though Russian state bank VTB announced on Wednesday it plans to buy the airport, which would lessen any sanctions risk.